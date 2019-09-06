|
DOVER - Linden E. Labbe, 92, of Sterling Way in Dover, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home.
Born May 2, 1927, "Lin" was raised in Dover and lived most of his adult life in Somersworth, where he worked for General Electric. He retired after more than 40 years.
He enlisted in the Navy in May 1944, soon after turning seventeen. Lin wanted to serve on a submarine but was assigned to the USS Newberry, an attack transport. He spent two and a half years in the South Pacific during World War II. He fought at Okinawa and Iwo Jima and witnessed the raising of the US flag upon Mount Suribachi. He was proud of his military service and talked of it often, saying "I'd go back tomorrow if they'd take me". Recently the captain and crew of the Submarine USS New Mexico, stationed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, visited him and made him an honorary submariner for life.
In 2019 he was interviewed for a PBS Television Special "Veterans of New Hampshire: Remembering Iwo Jima" where he recounted some of his experiences at Iwo Jima.
When he returned home from the war, he married Theresa Dagenais. They were married 39 years until Theresa's death in 1986. They enjoyed a wonderful trip to Hawaii, which they reminisced of often.
Lin was loved by everyone who knew him. He leaves behind a sister-in-law, Claire Leblanc of Rochester, N.H.; several nieces and nephews including Renee Leblanc Wormell, who was like a daughter to him, Dick Leblanc of Rochester, N.H., Dodie Nuzum of Leesburg, Fla., Diane Desrochers of Acton, Maine, Marc Dagenais of Middleton, N.H., Patti Couture of Rochester, N.H., and Sue Clauson of Gilford, N.H.; as well as special friends Liz Harte of Dover, N.H. and Kathy Martin of Lebanon, Maine.
SERVICES: Graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover on Monday, September 16, at 10:30 a.m. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Hospice Help Foundation, 155 Fleet St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
