EAST WAKEFIELD, N.H. - Lisa Christine Cleary Schultz Young, age, 64, of Bealleau Blvd. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family, after her short battle with small cell carcinoma cancer.
Born in Lynn, Mass. on Feb. 29, 1956, daughter of Edward Greeley Cleary Jr. and Marilyn Frances (Johnson) Cleary. Devoted mother of Christopher Young, and his wife, Jennifer, of Somersworth, N.H., Melissa Snow and her husband, Cliff, of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., Michelle Greene, and her husband, Phil, of Bow, N.H., Meaghan Schultz, and her partner, Giulia Finazzo, of Gloucester, Mass., Michelina Palmer, and her husband, Christopher, of Rochester, N.H., and Isabella DiMambro, and her husband, John, of Brookfield, N.H. Lisa was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren: Emily, Kayla, Zackary, Nathan, Nicholas, Hayden, David, and Adelyn. Lisa was also survived by her former husband, William Young. Predeceased by her dear brother, Patrick Cleary, in 1995 and her first husband, Carl Schultz, in 1998.
Lisa worked as a lunch aid and support staff in the Saugus, Mass. school district for many years as well as Zayres. She enjoyed doing genealogy and had a passion for crafting, arts, and crocheting. She always loved a good family gathering with all her children and grandchildren.
Lisa also had a strong love for Wakefield and passed away while in the comfort of her own home, with a beautiful view of the lake and her trees.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred, Maine. A calling hour begins for friends at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service will be committal prayers and burial at Pine Tree II Cemetery in North Waterboro, Maine.
To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com
