1/1
Lisa Cleary Shultz Young
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EAST WAKEFIELD, N.H. - Lisa Christine Cleary Schultz Young, age, 64, of Bealleau Blvd. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family, after her short battle with small cell carcinoma cancer.

Born in Lynn, Mass. on Feb. 29, 1956, daughter of Edward Greeley Cleary Jr. and Marilyn Frances (Johnson) Cleary. Devoted mother of Christopher Young, and his wife, Jennifer, of Somersworth, N.H., Melissa Snow and her husband, Cliff, of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., Michelle Greene, and her husband, Phil, of Bow, N.H., Meaghan Schultz, and her partner, Giulia Finazzo, of Gloucester, Mass., Michelina Palmer, and her husband, Christopher, of Rochester, N.H., and Isabella DiMambro, and her husband, John, of Brookfield, N.H. Lisa was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren: Emily, Kayla, Zackary, Nathan, Nicholas, Hayden, David, and Adelyn. Lisa was also survived by her former husband, William Young. Predeceased by her dear brother, Patrick Cleary, in 1995 and her first husband, Carl Schultz, in 1998.

Lisa worked as a lunch aid and support staff in the Saugus, Mass. school district for many years as well as Zayres. She enjoyed doing genealogy and had a passion for crafting, arts, and crocheting. She always loved a good family gathering with all her children and grandchildren.

Lisa also had a strong love for Wakefield and passed away while in the comfort of her own home, with a beautiful view of the lake and her trees.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred, Maine. A calling hour begins for friends at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service will be committal prayers and burial at Pine Tree II Cemetery in North Waterboro, Maine.

To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Autumn Green Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Autumn Green Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Committal
Pine Tree II Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Autumn Green Funeral Home
47 Oak Street
Alfred, ME 04002
(207) 459-7110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Autumn Green Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved