LOWELL, Mass. - Lisa Dee Hanson, age 55, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts from complications related to the Coronavirus.
She was born Feb. 19, 1965 in Dover, N.H. She is the daughter to Charles Hanson and Joyce (Hanson) Buono.
She is survived by her mother, Joyce Buono of Dover, N.H.; two sisters, Deborah Bechard of Dover, N.H. and Diana Olander of Springfield, Mass.; three nephews, Joshua Lewis of Lutz, Fla., Joseph Sprague of Somersworth, N.H. and Matthew Bechard of Farmington, N.H.; four great nephews, one great niece and several cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Charles R. Hanson of Lawrence, Mass. and her uncle, David L. Melcher of Spring Hill, Fla.
Lisa attended Dover Schools graduating in 1983. She lived and worked in Plattsburg, N.Y., Clearwater, Fla., Lawrence and Lowell, Mass.
Burial at Evergreen Cemetary in Berwick, Maine. Services are incomplete at this time.
Published in Fosters from May 18 to May 21, 2020