Lisa Helen Peters
1962 - 2020
DOVER - Lisa Helen Peters, of Dover, New Hampshire, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1962, the sixth child of Walter Jr. and Eleanor Peters.

She was a Dover High School graduate and lived her entire life in the Seacoast area. She enjoyed her career as a CNA, working with the elderly, the Christmas season and had a remarkable collection of porcelain dolls.

She was the birthmother of three children; Eleanor Fredette (Tim), Emily McGrail (Phil) and Nicolas Barton. Sadly, her life-long substance abuse issues prevented her from truly knowing her children and grandchildren and living a fulfilling life. Her life was a cautionary tale about the dangers of drug abuse and the havoc it can wreak on a family.

She is predeceased by both of her parents, and her brother Walter III., who passed away in 2015. She is survived by her three children, several wonderful grandchildren, her remaining siblings: Fran Mulligan (Tom), Candy Peters (Tom), Debra LePage (Dan), Cathy Boulanger (Bill), and Robert Peters (Suanne), many nieces and nephews, and her loyal chihuahua Oliver.

SERVICES: A private service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lisa's name to Together We Rise, a nonprofit supporting children in foster care. Care of the Peters Family has been entrusted to Bernier Funeral Home.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
