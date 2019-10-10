|
SOMERSWORTH - On Tuesday, October 8, 2019 my Mother Lois C. Bopp joined my father, Regis, and my sister Bonnie in heaven. She passed, quietly surrounded by the love of her family and friends.
Lois was born November 6, 1939 to Russell and Gertrude Sidebottom in Revere Massachusetts. She has one little brother Russell born the day before her first birthday who she endlessly teased for ruining her first birthday. Lois Graduated from Revere High School in 1958. Soon after her graduation she met and fell in love with Regis Bopp who was stationed in the area when she was a volunteering at the local YMCA dance. They were married and enjoyed many happy years together.
Lois worked for GE for 18 years and Liberty Mutual for seven years until she retired in 2000 right before losing her beloved Regis to cancer. Lois found her footing again thanks to the lovely folks who became her extended family at the South Berwick Senior Center where she loved to line dance and volunteered in their kitchen. She missed them all greatly but Alzheimer's had a different plan for her.
She is predeceased by her husband Regis, and her daughter Bonnie.
She is survived by her daughter Susan and her family Brian Sr., Dawn, and Brian Jr., and Bonnie's family Dennis, Jessica and Scott, as well as her great-grandchildren Kai, Alexa, McKenna, Zander, and Quinley.
If flowers grow in heaven,
Lord please pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my Mother's arms
and tell her they're from me.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will take place today, Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, NH, 03878. Graveside services will take place the following day at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Somersworth, N.H., at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Berwick Senior Center, 71 Norton St., South Berwick, ME 03908. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Bopp family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019