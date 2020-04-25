|
MIDDLETON - Lois G. Walbridge, age 78, of Eastman Lane in Middleton, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born June 14, 1941 in Greensboro, North Carolina, daughter of Lucian and Ruby (Hobbs) Godfrey, she resided in Farmington and Middleton, N.H., for many years.
For Lois, her family was her life; she loved her children and grandchildren. She also loved animals, cats, dogs, birds and she loved shopping.
Survived by her four children: Michael Money, Cynthia and husband Dennis Newton, Wanda Lessard, Steven Walbridge; stepson James Walbridge; five grandchildren: Saph and wife Samantha Lessard, Shanell Newton and boyfriend Andrew Scruton, Zachary Walbridge, Zoe Walbridge and Zander Walbridge; great-grandson Jackson Lessard; also several nieces, nephews; son in-law Brian Lessard; daughter in-law Tracy Walbridge. Predeceased by her parents and siblings: Joseph Godfrey, Elizabeth Fall and Juanita Tozie.
SERVICES: A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all her caregivers from Cornerstone VNA/Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to CVNAH, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867.
Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020