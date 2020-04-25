Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaslee Funeral Homes
Multiple Locations, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Walbridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois G. Walbridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois G. Walbridge Obituary
MIDDLETON - Lois G. Walbridge, age 78, of Eastman Lane in Middleton, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born June 14, 1941 in Greensboro, North Carolina, daughter of Lucian and Ruby (Hobbs) Godfrey, she resided in Farmington and Middleton, N.H., for many years.

For Lois, her family was her life; she loved her children and grandchildren. She also loved animals, cats, dogs, birds and she loved shopping.

Survived by her four children: Michael Money, Cynthia and husband Dennis Newton, Wanda Lessard, Steven Walbridge; stepson James Walbridge; five grandchildren: Saph and wife Samantha Lessard, Shanell Newton and boyfriend Andrew Scruton, Zachary Walbridge, Zoe Walbridge and Zander Walbridge; great-grandson Jackson Lessard; also several nieces, nephews; son in-law Brian Lessard; daughter in-law Tracy Walbridge. Predeceased by her parents and siblings: Joseph Godfrey, Elizabeth Fall and Juanita Tozie.

SERVICES: A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all her caregivers from Cornerstone VNA/Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to CVNAH, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867.

Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home, to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -