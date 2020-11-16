DOVER, N.H. - Lois Hallam Grover, 84 of Dover, N.H. formerly of Eliot, Maine and Rochester, N.H. died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones, joining her late husband Jimmy on his birthday.
Born in Eliot, Maine on Aug. 11, 1936 she was a daughter of the late Guy and Mildred (Allen) Dunning.
She met and married her loving husband James Hallam and together they made a home and raised a family. Sadly, Jimmy passed away in 2008.
Lois had a love of faith and found great comfort in the ocean and time spent with her beloved family at camp on Great East Lake and in Denmark, Maine. She was notorious for her boisterous unrestrained laughter and generous spirit. Lois was always helping others through her church and was ready to assist anyone in need.
Lois is predeceased by three sisters, Norma, Stella, and Ginny.
She is survived by: daughter Linda Roberts and her husband Barry; son Jay Hallam and his wife Sue; daughter Joanne Paquette and her husband Don; daughter Dianne Driscoll and her husband Richard; seven grandchildren Randall, Amy, Todd, Jen, Brendan, Katie, Elizabeth; her two great-grandchildren Elise and Annika; several nieces and nephews; her sister Jean Tylock; and, her life-long friends.
Lois and her family are extremely grateful for the support and assistance they received from Dover Fire and Rescue, Wentworth Douglass Hospital, and Wentworth Homecare and Hospice.
Funeral Services will be private due to the COVID crisis, online viewing of Lois's service may be viewed by clicking the following link on Wednesday after 5 p.m.: https://my.gather.app/remember/lois-hallam-grover
