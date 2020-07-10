DOVER, N.H. - Lois Mary Duvall, 96, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in the comfort of her home with family and her special dog Rosie, by her side. She was born in Dover on May 16, 1924, the daughter of Harry and Theresa Denning.



Lois was married to Robert Morgan Duvall and had celebrated 72 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2018.



Lois was a devoted wife and mother, dedicating her life to raising six children. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special memories of summer days by the pool, baked goodies, and holidays hosted in her well decorated home will be cherished by her family.



Lois was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and birdwatching. The bird feeders were always full.



Lois loved all her pets, especially Rosie, her companion for the past 11 years. She volunteered at the Riverside Rest Home, supported The Pope Memorial Humane Society (formerly Cocheco Valley Humane Society), and volunteered at the Garrison School Library.



She was grateful for the many doctors, nurses, and caregivers of Wentworth Douglas Hospital ... and was especially appreciative of the many thoughtful friends and neighbors that supported her over the years.



Lois was predeceased by son Robert T. Duvall. She is survived by daughter Pamela Curran of Daytona Beach, Fla., daughter Wendy Duvall of Hampton, N.H., son Daniel Duvall and his wife Sandra of Durham, N.H., daughter Julie Duvall of Dover, N.H., and son James Duvall of New York, N.Y. Grandchildren: Karen, Lynda, Aaron, Daniel Jr., Thomas, and Audrey. Great Grandchildren: Nicole, Shannon, Taylor and Kayla. Special Friends: Brian Barry and Linda Roberts.



Lois will be laid to rest in a private family gathering at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover.







