ROCHESTER - Loraine G. Gilman, 87, of 26 Cross Road, died peacefully Monday, February 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born June 3, 1932, in Hyde Park Vermont, she is the daughter of the late Harold and Vera Kellogg.
Members of her family include her son, David W. Gilman and his wife Kym of Rochester; her daughter, Barbara Daigle and her husband Brian of Lebanon, Maine; her grandchildren, Anna Short, Adam Gerry, Devan Knott and Eric Gilman; her great-grandchildren, Caleb and Aiden Azzopardi and Alexis Short.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, at 3 p.m., with visitation to be held one-hour prior in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester NH 03867. Burial will be held spring of 2020 in the Rochester Cemetery. To view full obituary and sign online guestbook, please visit: www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020