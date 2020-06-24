PORTSMOUTH - Loretta Ann Beach, 84, of Portsmouth, died peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020.
SERVICES: Services will be private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Friends in Action, PO Box 866, Durham, NH 03824. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Loretta's complete obituary and sign her tribute wall.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.