Loretta Ann Beach
PORTSMOUTH - Loretta Ann Beach, 84, of Portsmouth, died peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020.

SERVICES: Services will be private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Friends in Action, PO Box 866, Durham, NH 03824. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Loretta's complete obituary and sign her tribute wall.



