Loretta Keefe
1926 - 2020
SOMERSWORTH - Loretta Keefe, 94, of Route 108 and formally of Sherwood Glen, died at her home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born May 13, 1926 in Berlin, N.H.,, the daughter of Arthur and Alma (Perron) Doyon.

Loretta worked at Ames Department Store and Harvey's Bakery for many years.

Loretta loved to dance, play Bingo and cards. She was a life member of the Rollinsford American Legion Auxiliary, Post #47. She was also a member since 1996 of the Loyal Order of the Moose. She was a member of the New Hampshire Chapter of the eight and forty.

She is survived by her son, Roger J. Saucier and his wife Denise of Somersworth; two daughters, Marguerite Lawson and her husband Al of West Virginia and Doris L. Stephens and her husband Gary of La.; son in-law Leo Beaudet of Augusta, Maine; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Chester H. Keefe in 2010; son, Donald J. Saucier; and a daughter Madeleine A. Beaudet.

SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., at St. Martins Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. All guests are expected to wear masks at church and will be seated by an usher to maintain social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cornerstone VNA and Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. Please go to www.taskerfh.com for more information or to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Martins Church
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 10, 2020
My sympathies to the Keefe family. Knew her for a long time as we used to play cards with a group. Have lots of memories. God bless her and her loved ones she left behind.
Sandra Lemay
Friend
