Loretta Napolitano
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
189 N, Main St
Rochester, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
189 N, Main St
Rochester, NH
ROCHESTER - Loretta M. Napolitano died peacefully with her family at her bedside on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born on December 1, 1928 in Jamaica, N.Y., she was the daughter of Louis and Loretta (Torrey) Behre.

She graduated from St. Monica's in Jamaica, N.Y. and John Adams H.S in Ozone Park, N.Y. She was an executive secretary in N.Y. Loretta moved to Rochester in 1970 with her husband, Mario Napolitano and her two sons, Ralph and Mario. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church.

She had five brothers and sisters whom she loved very much; Joe Behre of Rochester, Marion Loporcaro of Rochester and John Behre of Aiken, S.C. She is predeceased by her husband, Mario, brother, Louis Behre and sister, Virginia Sulander.

She leaves behind her sons, Mario, Ralph and his wife Rene, two grandchildren, Mario and Christina and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Friends and family will gather from 10:30-11 a.m., followed with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 North Main St., Rochester. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery at a later date in the spring. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
