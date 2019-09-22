|
SOMERSWORTH – Lorraine Bourque, longtime resident of Somersworth and Dover, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on March 4, 1926 in Somersworth N.H., a daughter of Irene and Clementine (Jacques) Roy.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Fernand (Joe) Bourque and daughters Carol Ann Bourque and Karen Michaud. She will be greatly missed by her family; sons, Donald, Norman and Daniel; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless friends and family.
Lorraine enjoyed music of all types and for many years she and her husband Joe could be found on the weekends dancing with friends at many area spots.
SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South Street, Somersworth, N.H. Followed by a Mass at at 10 a.m. in St. Martin Church, 120 Maple Street, Somersworth, and a graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Somersworth.
To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net . Care for the Bourque family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019