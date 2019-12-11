|
DOVER - Lorraine Constantine, 89, of Dover, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Langdon Place following a battle with dementia. Born in Rochester, N.H., on December 11, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Alexander Stevenson and Vera (Thompson) Stevenson.
Lorraine attended Rochester schools and graduated from Spaulding High Class of 1947. Lorraine retired from Liberty Mutual in 1992.
Her happiest times were spent with her family. She was an avid reader, loved spending time at the gym, and enjoyed walking around the Rochester Common's until her mid 80's.
Lorraine spent her last couple years at Langdon Place in Dover, N.H., where she received amazing care. In her final months Wentworth Hospice contributed as well. The family wishes to thank the staff at Langdon Place and Wentworth Hospice for caring for her and making her comfortable in her final years.
She is survived by her son, Anthony and his wife Sandra; her daughters, Beth and her husband Robert, Kimberlee and her fiancée Frank Crowley; her grandchildren, Sara and Nicholas Constantine, Jamie and her husband Michael Cicchetto, all of Rochester, Christina and her husband Ryan Manning of Middletown, R.I.; her great-grandchildren Alex and Ryan Cicchetto, Kenshin, Hailey and Liam Manning; and one great-great-grandchild Lucas Cicchetto.
She was predeceased by her husband Parker Constantine and her daughter Lisa Constantine.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., in the Private Dining Room (1st floor assisted living building) at Langdon Place, 60 Middle Rd., Dover, N.H. Chaplin Joseph Setzer will provide a reading at 2 p.m. There will be no burial.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019