NANUET, N.Y. - Lorraine (Levesque) Lowden died on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Nanuet, New York. She was born in Nashua, New Hampshire on May 23, 1928 to Sylvio and Viola Levesque. She grew up in Rochester and later lived in California and New Jersey with her husband Richard Lowden, returning to Rochester upon his death in 1995. She attended Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church and was a member of the Saint Anne Sodality there.
Lorraine loved competitive figure skating, seafood suppers and chocolate. She had a great singing voice and liked to sing along to recordings of artists like Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. Lorraine was quick to find the humorous side in any situation.
She is survived by her four children: Kathy Lowden, Jacqueline Pautrat, Eileen Lowden and Tim Lowden; two sons-in-law, Paul Davison and Regis Pautrat; and four grandchildren: Joel and Jeffrey Pautrat and Jack and Tess Davison. She also leaves behind two brothers, Roger and Lucien, as well as three sisters, Jeanne Boyle, Irene Hervey and Doris Randall, and many beloved siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews. Her brothers Donald, Louis and Ernest predeceased her, as did her sisters Sylvia and Gloria.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
