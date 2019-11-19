|
NEWMARKET - Lorraine (Lavigne) MacDonald, 84, formerly of New Road, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at The Pines of Newmarket. Born on November 7, 1935 in Dover, N.H.; she was the daughter of Walter Lavigne and Leona (Viel) Lavigne.
As a longtime resident of Newmarket, she was the devoted wife to Eugene MacDonald Sr. for over 57 years while raising four children with kindness and unconditional love. Her family was her everything. In her younger years she enjoyed camping, golfing and bowling.
Survivors include her four children, Jo-Ann Bischel and husband Richard of Pinellas Park, Fla., Eugene MacDonald Jr. and his partner Darcy Valido of Wells, Maine, Tracey Allen and her husband Todd of Nottingham, N.H., Scott MacDonald and his wife Tricia of Brewster, Mass.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brother Elton Lavigne and his wife Kathleen of Wilmington, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews near and far.
Preceded by her parents Walter and Leona Lavigne, husband Eugene MacDonald Sr., sister Beverly and brother in-law Jon Hebert Sr.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 182 Main St., Newmarket. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket.
