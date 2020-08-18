LEBANON, Maine - Lorraine York passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rochester Manor after a long period of failing health. She was born November 2, 1931 in Concord N.H. Her birth mother was Agnus Garobidian, but was raised by Mary Levesque Woods in Barrington N.H. She was married to Lloyd York who passed away in 2003.
She lived most of her life in Lebanon, Maine where she raised three children.
She worked at a few manufacturing jobs in Rochester N.H. retiring from Cabletron.
She kept many close friendships with the people she worked with through the years. She was able to remain in her home with the help of her good friends Iza, Marie and Fran, nieces Nancy and Betty, nephew Victor who helped get her to her appointments, neighbors Jarrod, Ryan and Rene who helped her with home and yard upkeep.
In good health she liked spending time with her friends going to Nubble Light, Weirs Beach and the Fairs.
She was very sharp of mind and loved to discuss political and current events.
She is survived by sons Roger York and wife Laurel of Waterville, Maine, Alan York and wife Cheryl of Acton, Maine; daughter Debra Mitchell and husband Jeffrey of Sanford, Maine; six grandchildren, Zachary, Winter, Brian, Trevor, Erin, Kyle; and three great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A gathering to celebrate her life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
.