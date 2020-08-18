Aunt Lorraine, what an honor it was to have spent so much time with you laughing and just having a good time. Although Betty Jean and I loved it when you would tell stories of things that happened with our folks that we didn't remember because we were to young at the time. You were one of a kind always being there when someone needed you. You were a great comfort to my mom when my dad passed just being there for her. Although you choose the path to go home we understand why. Tatum has your picture above her bed and she took this very hard but said she knew you were I'll buy she will always love you. "May you soar like an Eagle fly like a Dove as you watch over the ones that you love." Forever in our heart's . Keep the Rest of the family straight up there. Restpeace

Jim ( Tex) and Nancy Childs

Family