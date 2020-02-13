|
DOVER - Louella Schmidt, 80, of Dover, N.H. passed away at home on February 6, 2020 with her family by her side.
She is survived by Ed, husband of 58 years; daughter Corinne McCrone, son-in-law Martin and granddaughter Patricia of Durham; son Edward Jr., daughter-in-law Kim and grandchildren Melissa and Austin of Meriden, Conn.; sister Susan Holland of Kensington, Conn.; brother William Braman of Bristol, Conn.
SERVICES: There will be a family graveside service at the Durham Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Saint John's Anglican Catholic Church, 36 Canal St., Suite 224, Somersworth, NH 03878. For complete obituary, please visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020