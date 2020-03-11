|
|
ROCHESTER - Louis "Paul" McKenna Jr., 75, of Rochester, N.H., died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nevada, following a period of failing health. Born in Portsmouth, N.H., July 26, 1944, he was the son of Louis and Eunice McKenna.
He is survived by his wife, of 50 years, Susan (Albin); son Timothy; daughter Theresa (Teri) and her husband, Chris Paradie; cousins Jim McKenna and his wife, Joann, of Dover; Marcia Baker and her husband, Sonny, of Florida; Gail O'Loughlin and her husband, Wayne, of Portsmouth; and Sharon Fisher of Portsmouth; and many more friend both in New Hampshire and Las Vegas, Nevada.
SERVICES: A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the and the Rochester Children's Home, Rochester, New Hampshire. Arrangements are entrusted to McDermott's Funeral and Cremation in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020