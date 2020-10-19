DOVER - It is with a heavy heart that we share Louise Labrie, beloved mother, sister and compassionate friend to so many, has passed.
Agnes Louise Labrie (80), known to those who loved and knew her as Louise, was filled with genuine humility, and touched and enriched the lives of many within her immediate community as well as others she met through her travels.
Louise was born June 28, 1940, in Somersworth, N.H. to Lou and Mae Metivier. Being the oldest of five children fostered a sense of independence and nurturance in Louise at a very early age. Raised in Somersworth, she attended Somersworth High School where she played in their softball league. She left school early to work full time to help support the family. She returned to school many years later, in her 40's, to obtain her GED.
She met the love of her life, Leonard Labrie, in 1967 and they married on Dec. 6, 1968. They established roots in Dover, N.H. and raised two children. They loved each other deeply and shared this love with family and friends. Following the untimely death of her husband, Louise spent time traveling and embracing the love of family.
Louise spent many years working a variety of jobs but nothing was more satisfying to her than raising her children. When her children were old enough to attend school, she re-entered the workforce at Marty's Friendly Market in Dover and later had a long career in food service at Wentworth Douglass Hospital.
Following her retirement from the hospital, Louise volunteered at Gerry's Food Pantry in Rochester, N.H. for many years and she was a member of the Red Hats. She thoroughly enjoyed being around people, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener, spending countless hours tending to her vegetables and flowers, always smiling and taking time to stop and talk with those walking by. Louise, with her inviting and infectious smile, was nurturing and calming to all she met.
Having true acceptance, Louise always saw the good in others, giving family and friends the benefit of the doubt. She would frequently comment on how lucky she felt, and her gratitude was a true example for those who kept her company.
She was particularly grateful to her daughter Ann for her love and day-to-day, 24/7 care, which allowed her to remain in her home. Her son, Peter, was another focus of her love and gratitude. His extended stays, videos, and daily calls gave Louise much to look forward to as a highlight in her day.
Louise bestowed steadfast appreciation for her sister Sandra who reciprocated the love and kindness that Louise had given her throughout her life. A most special and dedicated person in Louise's life was her childhood friend, Val Gillen. The two shared a friendship that lasted well over 50 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann Labrie, of Rochester, N.H. and her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Laura Labrie of Colchester, Vt., four grandchildren: Katelyn Clark, Charles T. Day III, Kristian and Jonathan Labrie; three great-grandchildren: Sophie, Alana and Oliver; two brothers, Donald Metivier and George Metivier along with two sisters, Jean Hill and Sandra Metivier. Her husband, Len, predeceased her in 1992. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews of the Metivier, Labrie and Hill families.
A private memorial service for immediate family will be held in the coming weeks. A public celebration of Louise's life will be announced at a later date in 2021.
At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Gerry's Food Pantry, 150 Wakefield St, Rochester, NH 03867.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. 03820.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.