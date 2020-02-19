Home

J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Lucille Hoyt
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Lucille G. Hoyt Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Lucille G. Hoyt, 91, widow of Glenn Hoyt, of Portsmouth, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born on July 18, 1928 in Somerville, Massachusetts to Austin and Marion (Leach) Trueman.

Lucille had worked for Harry Wood in Portsmouth as well as Kodak and Kitchen Collection.

She was a former member of the North Congregational Church in Portsmouth; was an instructor in line dancing, something she really enjoyed and also loved to play BINGO and would always win. After Glenn passed, she travelled all over the US in her motorhome for 17 years, enjoying the camping life.

Beside her husband, Glenn who passed away in 1991, she was preceded in death by two sons, John Christopher Hoyt and Peter Glenn Hoyt; brothers, Justin Trueman and Paul Trueman.

Survivors include her children, Paul Hoyt (Gail) of Jaffrey, Patti Allen (Ronald) of Wells, Maine, Carla Stanley (Stephen) of Athol, Mass., Lisa Newcomb (Brian) of Natural Bridge, Va., and Stephen Hoyt (Kerry) of South Berwick, Maine; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dolly Trueman; several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., with a memorial service to immediately follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Interment will be held privately in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Adult Congenital Heart Association, 280 North Providence Rd., Suite 6, Media, PA 19063. www.achaheart.org/get-involved/donate-fundraise/give-to-acha/ or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, 73123. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
