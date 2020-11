ROCHESTER, N.H. - Lucille (Lou) Beverly Kincaid Patch born Oct. 8, 1935, in Dover, N.H. She passed away peacefully at Rochester Manor on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.She is predeceased by her husband Roland Patch in 2014, two brothers, Kenneth and Clifford, and a sister Dorothy.She is survived by her brother George Kincaid, of Raleigh, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.Please visit www.edgerlyfh.com for a full obituary or to sign an online guest book.