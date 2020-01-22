Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
FARMINGTON - Lucille (Hayes) Matthews, 81, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Rochester, N.H., she was the daughter of Sumner B. and Ada (Dean) Hayes.

She is survived by her daughters Pamela Matthews, Heidi (Matthews) and John Cantin and Amy (Matthews) Nappi. She adored her many grandchildren: Matthew and Kevin Gale, Dakota Clifford, and Hannah Nappi, along with great-granddaughters Holly and Emma Gale. She was also beloved by Family of Choice: Susan Karmeris; son Tyson Karmeris and daughter Courtney Karmeris, providing four more loving grandsons; Tristen and Thaedin Karmeris, Caleb Palmer and Caysen Karmeris. She is also survived by one brother Kenneth Hayes and his wife Virginia; a sister-in-law Elizabeth Hayes and a sister Gloria Clements.

She was predeceased by her husband Ernest Matthews, three brothers Burton and Richard Hayes and David and his wife Christina Dean and her beloved beautiful daughter Roxanne.

SERVICES: At her request a memorial service will be held at the Bow Lake Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon.

Family flowers only. Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA, Rochester, N.H. Cremation services are provided by Purdy Funeral Service, 2 Concord Rd. Rt4, Lee, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
