Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucinda Farley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucinda Farley


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucinda Farley Obituary
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Lucinda "Cindy" Farley, formerly of Wakefield, N.H., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 after a long illness.

She was born on June 11, 1956 to Gloria and the late David Pike of Colrain, Mass. She grew up on their farm, attended Colrain Central Elementary School and was a 1974 graduate of Mohawk Trail Regional High School.

In 1978, Cindy met and married her husband Craig Farley. They resided in New Hampshire for many years where Craig was a successful building contractor and Cindy owned and operated a dry-cleaning business. During her early years in New Hampshire, Cindy was active in Uechi Ryu Karate Club. She was avid equestrian all her life. She loved dancing, flower gardening, water skiing and cross-country skiing.

Following her retirement in 2006, Cindy and Craig enjoyed several years of RVing and exploring the United States. During their travels, they discovered a community in Florida that offered them many of the benefits of living in warmer climate and in 2017 they retired to Florida.

Cindy is survived by her husband Craig, three sisters, mother, as well as a nephew and a grandnephew.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now