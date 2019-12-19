|
NEWTON, N.C. - Lyle Carlton Adams, age 96, of Newton, N.C., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, N.C. Born August 16, 1923 in York, Maine, he was the son of the late Oren Carlton Adams and Dorothy Hutchins Adams.
Lyle was a veteran of World War II and served in the U.S. Navy for three years. After the war he worked with New England Telephone, retiring in 1984 after a 32-year career.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Terry Adams.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Irene Adams; grandchildren, Benjamin Adams (Elizabeth) of Los Gatos, Calif., and Catherine Blouin (Benjamin) of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; seven great-grandchildren; step-children, Richard Janelle (Brenda) of Auburn, N.H., and Joanne Boutin (Mark) of Monkton, Vt.
Lyle was a wonderful soul who was respected and loved by all. We've lost an angel. Rest in Peace Lyle.
SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date at Purdy Funeral Services in Dover, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are made to at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, N.C., is honored to serve the Adams family.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019