1957 - 2019
ROCHESTER - Lynn (Lowry) Brundrett, born November 2, 1957 at the Ernest Harmon AFB in Stephenville, Newfoundland, passed in Rochester, N.H. on November 3, 2019, after a long battle with illnesses. She is now walking in heaven with her brother, Glen Ellis Lowry.

Lynn worked at Dunkin Donuts, Rich's department store and for many years at Walmart. She enjoyed baking and crafts, yard sales and talking with and about her sons Jeremy and Brian. She was also active on Facebook and had many friends that she treasured. She was an active member of the Church of God 2 Howe St., Rochester, N.H. She was very involved in providing for the filling of shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan's Purse) and with helping the homeless. She was a member of the women's group at the Church of God.

Lynn is survived by, her parents Beverly and Ellis Lowry; her two sons Jeremy Brundrett and Brian Brundrett; her two sisters Ilene Massingham and Andrea Lowry; two brothers Mark Lowry and Scott Lowry; one niece and three nephews; one aunt and one uncle; and many cousins.

SERVICES: A memorial service is to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Amy's Treat at WDH Cancer Center, www.amystreat.org/donate/ or the , www.kidney.org/donate, or the Church of God, 2 Howe St., Rochester, NH. 03867.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019
