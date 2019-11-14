|
ROCHESTER - Lynn Marie LaBombard, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in her home in Rochester, N.H., after a valiant battle with small cell lung cancer. She was born on November 18, 1952 in Plattsburgh, N.Y., to Ashley and Dora (Comstock) Hewitt and grew up in Beekmantown, N.Y.
Most recently, Lynn worked as a quality inspector at ContiTech in Somersworth. Her favorite work involved caring for others. She spent many years caring for the residents of Barrington House. She enjoyed sewing and crafting. Her creativity was enormous and she made outfits for every occasion. She always wanted everyone to celebrate with her, feel included and have fun. This included hosting the annual Mom's Christmas Eve Talent Show.
Lynn is loved by many family and friends. Lynn is survived by her brother Edwin Hewitt and his wife Wanda; sisters, Marjorie Orlowski and husband John, Candace Bishop, Penny Blackstone; her loving children, John Wood, Robert Wood and his wife Danielle, James Wood and his wife Sally, Danyelle Phelps and her husband Jeffrey; her grandchildren, Nathanyel, Melanie, Emily, Samuel and Benjamin Wood and Sierra and Dakota Phelps; many nieces and nephews; her former husbands, Robert Wood and Ronald LaBombard; dear friend, Robert Rivard; longtime companion, Allan Lewis; and her beloved Chihuahua, Pugslee.
Lynn was predeceased by her parents, brothers Ashley and Glenn Hewitt and sister Carol Vassar.
Lynn had a passion for all animals especially dogs, wolves, bears and cats.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pope Memorial Humane Society in Dover, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019