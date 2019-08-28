Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charlmont Restaurant
116 VT-15 West
Morristown, VT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin Church
120 Maple St.
Somersworth, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Choiniere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn R. Choiniere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn R. Choiniere Obituary
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - Lynn Rose (Doucette, Davis) Choiniere, 67, of Somersworth, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born to Robert Pulsifer and Constance (Normand) Doucette and grew up in Somersworth, graduating with the class of 1969. She worked at Liberty Mutual for 25 years until her retirement.

Lynn was truly a warm-hearted person, and always put others ahead of herself. She will be remembered for her giving spirit, positive attitude, and readiness to laugh. She loved listening to music and singing along with her children to the home stereo. She continues to sing on in Heaven and in the hearts and minds of her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband Louis Choiniere of Morrisville, Vt.; son Raymond Davis Jr., of Rochester, N.H.; daughter Janet Davis and husband Bruce Fielding, of Rochester, N.H.; daughter Karen Pomeroy and husband Allan, of Coral Springs, Fla.; aunt Jeannine Wentworth from Somersworth, N.H.; several cousins, nephews and nieces; stepchildren Jessie, Joshua and Tiffany and two step-grandchildren Gabrielle and Lily, of Vermont.

Lynn was predeceased by her parents Robert and Constance; brother Lucien Doucette; sister Norma (Doucette) Panter; uncle Ronald Normand, and grandmother Rose Normand.

She will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered by all who knew her.

SERVICES: An informal celebration of life will be held at the Charlmont Restaurant in Morristown, Vt. on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at St. Martin Church in Somersworth, N.H. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. with interment service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

Godspeed Mommy!
Published in Fosters from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.