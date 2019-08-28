|
|
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - Lynn Rose (Doucette, Davis) Choiniere, 67, of Somersworth, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born to Robert Pulsifer and Constance (Normand) Doucette and grew up in Somersworth, graduating with the class of 1969. She worked at Liberty Mutual for 25 years until her retirement.
Lynn was truly a warm-hearted person, and always put others ahead of herself. She will be remembered for her giving spirit, positive attitude, and readiness to laugh. She loved listening to music and singing along with her children to the home stereo. She continues to sing on in Heaven and in the hearts and minds of her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband Louis Choiniere of Morrisville, Vt.; son Raymond Davis Jr., of Rochester, N.H.; daughter Janet Davis and husband Bruce Fielding, of Rochester, N.H.; daughter Karen Pomeroy and husband Allan, of Coral Springs, Fla.; aunt Jeannine Wentworth from Somersworth, N.H.; several cousins, nephews and nieces; stepchildren Jessie, Joshua and Tiffany and two step-grandchildren Gabrielle and Lily, of Vermont.
Lynn was predeceased by her parents Robert and Constance; brother Lucien Doucette; sister Norma (Doucette) Panter; uncle Ronald Normand, and grandmother Rose Normand.
She will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered by all who knew her.
SERVICES: An informal celebration of life will be held at the Charlmont Restaurant in Morristown, Vt. on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at St. Martin Church in Somersworth, N.H. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. with interment service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Godspeed Mommy!
Published in Fosters from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019