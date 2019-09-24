Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Lynn McDonald
Lynn V. McDonald


1925 - 2019
Lynn V. McDonald Obituary
ROCHESTER - Lynn V. McDonald, 94, died Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born March 5, 1925 in West Davenport, N.Y. Lynn was a 2nd Lieutenant, in the US Army Air Force.

Lynn leaves behind daughter, Patricia Watts of Milton, N.H.; son, Richard McDonald of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and former wife, Sonja McDonald.

SERVICES: Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in N.Y. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later time. To view full obituary or sign online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019
