ROCHESTER - Lynn V. McDonald, 94, died Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born March 5, 1925 in West Davenport, N.Y. Lynn was a 2nd Lieutenant, in the US Army Air Force.
Lynn leaves behind daughter, Patricia Watts of Milton, N.H.; son, Richard McDonald of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and former wife, Sonja McDonald.
SERVICES: Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in N.Y. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later time. To view full obituary or sign online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
