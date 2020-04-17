|
|
ROCHESTER - M. Theresa Locke, 91, died peacefully with loved ones by her side at Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1928 in Rumford, Maine, to Thomas and Maryann Mehigan.
Theresa earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education and taught grade school for 21 years at Catholic schools in New England. During her married years, she worked as a Librarian and retired from The Rochester Public Library.
It was in 1974 that she married Jim E. Locke and also became a beloved mother to his daughter Cheri Lee Locke, then 13. Theresa and Jim lived together in wedded happiness for 45 years.
Theresa was preceded by her parents, Thomas and Maryann and by her sister Katherine Allen. She is survived by her husband Jim of Rochester, N.H., their daughter Cheri Lee Locke, of Londonderry, N.H., her brother
Robert Thomas Mehigan of Portland, Maine, and by her sisters Honorah (Dolly) Armstrong of Marlboro, Mass., and Sheila Bartlett of Turner, Maine.
Among other surviving family members are Roberta Locke of Newburyport,
Mass., Louise Locke of Salisbury, Mass., and Tamara and Bob O'Connor of Berwick, Maine. Theresa had four grandchildren: Graham Berthold-Locke, Tessa Berthold-Locke, Shannon O'Connor Smith and Ryan O'Connor; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend of 62 years, Sarah Lagueux, as well as her cherished Rosie Eger Peckham. Beyond this, is a long list of other relatives and so very many dear friends that were an active part of her large circle of loved ones.
She was a most incredible human being, truly one of a kind, and she brightened the lives of any and all with whom she came in contact, with her pure goodness and inner light.
Theresa was so very, very special.
Theresa had many interests and talents. She loved children, reading, sewing, baking, cooking, music and travel. She and her husband Jim had traveled together to Ireland, Germany, Canada and many other places. She was an active member of St. Mary's Parish in Rochester, N.H., serving as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and involved in many other parish activities.
SERVICES: Services will be at her church but are postponed to a future date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Theresa's name to Abi's Place, 38 Charles St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020