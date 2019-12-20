|
|
DOVER - It is with saddened hearts that the family of Madalyn May Frost "Maddy" of Dover, N.H. announces her passing at the age of 84 years. Madalyn passed away peacefully Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.
Born in Waterville, N.H., on January 8, 1935, to the late Clifton and Bertha (Riley) Smith. She was raised and attended school in Wolfeboro, N.H.
Madalyn was united in marriage to Gerald M. Frost on March 1, 1962. They moved to Dover, N.H. where they raised six children and then took up residency in Somersworth, N.H., St. Albans, Maine and finally resettling in Dover, N.H., to be close to their loved ones during the golden years.
Gerald preceded her in death on October 26, 2008. They were married for 47 blissful years.
Madalyn was the family Matriarch. She loved being with her loved ones. In good health she loved to travel, cook, garden and spoil her dogs. She will be sadly be missed and long remembered by her friends and family.
Madalyn is survived by her sons, Dale Frost, Travis Frost, Tracy Frost and wife Michelle; her daughters, Sally and husband David, and Madalyn Brooks and husband, Kevin; her brother, James Smith; her sisters, Mona Churchill, Peggy Ames, Janette MacDougal; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Madalyn was predeceased by her son, Clifton Frost in 2005; brother, Robert Smith and sister, Nancy French.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation, http;//alz.org/ or 166 S River Rd., Bedford, NH 03110. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019