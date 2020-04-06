|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Madeleine E. Tillery, 92, of Dewey Street died Thursday April 2, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of failing health.
She was born Feb. 2, 1928 in Rochester, N.H., the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Laura (Larochelle) Bisson. Madeleine was a lifelong resident of Rochester and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. She loved cooking, baking and being a homemaker but most of all her family.
Members of her family include her husband of 71+ years, John Tillery; son, John W. Tillery and wife Dee; daughter, Karen Tufts and husband David; daughter of heart, Susan Copp Silva; grandchildren, Jessica Cole and husband Nicholas, Jeffrey Tufts, Kaitlin Tufts, Joshua Tufts and fiancée Katie Gramigna; sister, Florence Stevens and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date (Due to Covid-19) in the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Cornerstone VNA and Hospice, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867.
Arrangements are under the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, NH.
