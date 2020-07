Or Copy this URL to Share

ROCHESTER - Madeleine E. Tillery, 92, of Dewey Street, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of failing health.



SERVICES: There will be a graveside memorial service held on August 4, 2020 at 10 a.m., at the Holy Rosary Cemetery on Brock Street in Rochester, N.H. Arrangements are being handled by R.M. Edgerly and Son Funeral Home.







