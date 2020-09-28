1/1
Madeleine Rose Gagnon
1933 - 2020
DOVER - Madeleine Rose Gagnon, 87, of Dover, N.H. died peacefully at her home Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 with family by her side.

She was born Aug. 23, 1933 in Dover where she lived all her life. Along with being employed by Eastern Air Devices, Clarostat and The Shoe Doctor, on July 2, 1960, she married and became a devoted wife and mother for 60 years. Along with working and raising a family, a few of her favorite things to do were cooking for visitors, talking to friends and family on the phone and spending time with family, especially her daughter in-law Janet and granddaughter Tiffany, whose unconditional love, help and support to her cannot go unmentioned.

Madeleine is predeceased by her parents, Wilfrid and Albea (Carrier) St. Laurent; husband Conrad Joseph Gagnon, whom she shared 59 wonderful years with; a sister Joan Coury; brother Norman St. Laurent; and brother in-law's Pat Filiau and Louis Coury

She is survived by her sons, Ronald Gagnon and Mark Gagnon and wife Janet Perkins; grandchildren Tiffany, Will and Jack Gagnon; sister, Bernadette Filiau; and a brother Gerald St. Laurent and his wife Theresa. Along with Marylou Robinson and husband Jack, Robert Filiau she is survived by many more nephews and nieces.

SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 at St. Martins Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Charles Cemetery in Dover.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Martins Church,
Memories & Condolences
September 27, 2020
Aunt Madeleine, you were a blessing and the memories we shared treasures. You are gone, but you will never be forgotten. Your spirit will live within me.

You left a remarkable legacy. I was so blessed to have you as my aunt. There are no goodbyes. Wherever you are, please know you will be forever in my heart.

Please know I love you. I so miss those weekly telephone calls.
Marylou Robinson
Family
September 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Janet Perkins
Family
September 27, 2020
Rest in peace. We love you and know you are watching down on all of us.
Maureen Raiche
Family
September 27, 2020
Rest in Peace little Madeleine.
Helen Forbes
Friend
