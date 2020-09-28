Aunt Madeleine, you were a blessing and the memories we shared treasures. You are gone, but you will never be forgotten. Your spirit will live within me.



You left a remarkable legacy. I was so blessed to have you as my aunt. There are no goodbyes. Wherever you are, please know you will be forever in my heart.



Please know I love you. I so miss those weekly telephone calls.

Marylou Robinson

Family