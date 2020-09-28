DOVER - Madeleine Rose Gagnon, 87, of Dover, N.H. died peacefully at her home Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 with family by her side.
She was born Aug. 23, 1933 in Dover where she lived all her life. Along with being employed by Eastern Air Devices, Clarostat and The Shoe Doctor, on July 2, 1960, she married and became a devoted wife and mother for 60 years. Along with working and raising a family, a few of her favorite things to do were cooking for visitors, talking to friends and family on the phone and spending time with family, especially her daughter in-law Janet and granddaughter Tiffany, whose unconditional love, help and support to her cannot go unmentioned.
Madeleine is predeceased by her parents, Wilfrid and Albea (Carrier) St. Laurent; husband Conrad Joseph Gagnon, whom she shared 59 wonderful years with; a sister Joan Coury; brother Norman St. Laurent; and brother in-law's Pat Filiau and Louis Coury
She is survived by her sons, Ronald Gagnon and Mark Gagnon and wife Janet Perkins; grandchildren Tiffany, Will and Jack Gagnon; sister, Bernadette Filiau; and a brother Gerald St. Laurent and his wife Theresa. Along with Marylou Robinson and husband Jack, Robert Filiau she is survived by many more nephews and nieces.
SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 at St. Martins Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Charles Cemetery in Dover.
