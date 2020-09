Peter & Mark we are so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. Although we know she lived quite a long and fulfilling life, it’s never easy to lose a loved one so close. We want you to know that our hearts go out to you and your families at this difficult time. May you find peace in your heart in the days ahead and remember all the special memories you hold of her close in your hearts. ❤

With sincere sympathy

Chuck and Carol Chase

Friend