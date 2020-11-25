DURHAM - Madeline (Poirier) Hankard passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after gracing the world with 97 years of her presence.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years Albert J. Hankard, their two children Liz and Mike, his wife Kathy, and their children Maddie, Max, and James.
Madeline was born in 1923 at home into the family of Frederick and Frances Poirier in Lincoln, New Hampshire. She graduated from Lincoln HS in 1941 and then spent many years in Lincoln working at the mill and taking care of her mother. She moved to Boston in 1955 where she met Al and they married in 1957.
In 1973 moved the family to Portland, Maine. There, Madeline raised her family, was active in the Catholic Church, worked, and volunteered. She and Al then spent 25 years in Florida where Mom had some great friends and was, as always, very kind to everyone but particularly people in need. They returned to Durham, N.H., where Liz took great care of Mom in her last eight years until that great big heart of hers could not keep going.
She was particularly fond of her sister Bea, Patty and Mina and 'Peanut' all from Lincoln; Virginia from Arlington; the entire Florida gang; and her granddaughter Maddie.
SERVICES: The family plans to organize a service in N.H. when conditions allow in 2021.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.