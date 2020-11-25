1/1
Madeline Hankard
1923 - 2020
DURHAM - Madeline (Poirier) Hankard passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after gracing the world with 97 years of her presence.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Albert J. Hankard, their two children Liz and Mike, his wife Kathy, and their children Maddie, Max, and James.

Madeline was born in 1923 at home into the family of Frederick and Frances Poirier in Lincoln, New Hampshire. She graduated from Lincoln HS in 1941 and then spent many years in Lincoln working at the mill and taking care of her mother. She moved to Boston in 1955 where she met Al and they married in 1957.

In 1973 moved the family to Portland, Maine. There, Madeline raised her family, was active in the Catholic Church, worked, and volunteered. She and Al then spent 25 years in Florida where Mom had some great friends and was, as always, very kind to everyone but particularly people in need. They returned to Durham, N.H., where Liz took great care of Mom in her last eight years until that great big heart of hers could not keep going.

She was particularly fond of her sister Bea, Patty and Mina and 'Peanut' all from Lincoln; Virginia from Arlington; the entire Florida gang; and her granddaughter Maddie.

SERVICES: The family plans to organize a service in N.H. when conditions allow in 2021.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
November 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your brother and familys. I remember your mom and dad from many years ago in Portland. I never knew her well but she was always kind and had a nice smile. I enjoyed watching you and your brother grow up with James. It was a wonderful neighborhood. Thinking of you as you grieve this great loss. Cynthia Fullerton
Cynrhia Fullerton
Neighbor
November 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss Lizz. Sounds like your Mom was a wonderful ,kind person. She raised a wonderful daughter, who took care of her for many years.
God bless you both.
May she rest in peace. Mary Lou
Mary Lou Chiasson
