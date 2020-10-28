ROCHESTER - Madeline Susie (Parker) Raab died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Manor on Whitehall Road in Rochester after a long and blessed life. She was born in Rochester, N.H., on April 22, 1924 to Sumner L. and Susannah (Poors) Parker.



Madeline married Edgar F. Raab on July 10, 1943 in a ceremony held in the living room of her in-laws at 28 Main St., East Rochester. Edgar was at home on a furlough from the U.S. Army Air Corp. Madeline lived her entire life on the eastside, never more than a couple of blocks from where she grew up.



Madeline worked hard her entire life, even though she had to overcome illness at an early age. She attended Spaulding High School and graduated in the class of 1942. After graduation she worked in the office at Hubbard Shoe Company and continued to work there for over 30 years. She raised four children: son, Donald and daughters Elizabeth, Jacqueline and Gail.



Madeline enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She spent a lot of time pursuing these crafts while enjoying summers at the camp the couple owned on March Pond in New Durham. In later years, when she was unable to get around without her walker, she loved reading Danielle Steele books.



She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, Hope Temple #26 Pythian Sisters and Bethany Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar and her youngest daughter, Gail Lynne Milanese-Higgins, her brother Richard Parker Sr. and her sister Marjorie (Parker) Thomas.



Family members are son, Donald Raab and wife Susan (Keller) of Rochester; Elizabeth Willard and husband Eric of Rockford, Ill., and daughter Jacqueline Raab of East Rochester; her grandchildren are Stacey Skoning and husband Chuck of Oshkosh, Wis.; Kimberly Johnson and husband Curt of Rochester; Terri Willard and wife Linda of Winnipeg, Canada; Jeffrey Raab and wife Stacey of Rochester; Jason Milanese of Norwalk, Conn.; and Megan Raab of Rochester. She also had 12 great-grandchildren.



Madeline's family wishes to thank all of the staff at the Manor for their care and concern for Mom these past 10 months. Because of the virus, we were not able to visit with her, but Mom enjoyed the outside visits in the last few months even though we were socially distant. We would also like to thank the Cornerstone Hospice Program for their support and care. Each caregiver is in our thoughts and prayers. We can't thank you enough.



SERVICES: A Graveside service was held in the Rochester Cemetery, Rochester, N.H. with Rev. Jeff Hunt officiating.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cornerstone VNA Hospice Program, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867.







