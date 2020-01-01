|
DURHAM - Malcolm Jerome "Jerry" Chase, Jr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a brief and brave battle with brain cancer. Born on September 10, 1943 to Charlotte and Malcom J. Chase, Sr., Jerry was a life-long resident of Durham, New Hampshire area. He grew up on Durham Point Road attending the Durham Center School before graduating from Oyster River High School in 1961.
Throughout his life, he maintained friendships with his classmates from elementary, junior and high school. After spending time at UNH, Jerry served in the New Hampshire Air National Guard and later became a small plane pilot. His childhood interest in big trucks land moving equipment lead him to open his successful excavating company Chaseco in the 1970's which he continued to operate through the mid 2000's.
Along with operating his own company, Jerry was a long time car enthusiast and owned over 100 cars from jalopies to corvettes during his life. He resided for a time in Eliot, Dover, and Massachusetts but always returned home to his beloved Great bay area. He was an active member in the Community Church of Durham and served as a church steward for a time. He built his final residence in Lee, N.H., to accommodate his family, vehicles, and love of all things mechanical. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States by RV and spending time with his girlfriend, sons and three grandchildren.
Jerry was always willing to lend a hand, share a good story and a laugh whether it was at the "Boutique", Young's Restaurant, or the Post Office.
Jerry never met a stranger and always seemed to have a smile on his face.
Jerry is survived by his son Jeremiah of Weymouth, Mass., and his wife Claudia and grandchildren Lucas and Leo; son Malcolm of Framingham and his wife Jessica, and grandson Kyle; brother David of Cohasset, Mass., and his wife Mary Ann their four children Dianne, Susan, David and Edward (Ned) and Jerry's seven great nieces and nephews.
His parents, Charlotte and Malcolm "Mal" J. Chase, wife Hollis Hart and many other Chases, going as far back as 1636 in the Seacoast Region, preceded Jerry in death. He saw his own passing as the beginning of his next great adventure and thanked his family and friends for the wonderful life he shared with them.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Massachusetts General Hospital, Encompass Braintree Rehabilitation Center, Brookdale of Cushing Pond in Framingham and the many family and friends that helped out during this difficult time.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service will be held for Jerry at the Community Church of Durham, 17 Main St., Durham, N.H., on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation made be made in Jerry's name to the Community Church of Durham. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
