DOVER - Marc A. Paquette, 52, of Riverside Rest Home, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at riverside Rest Home after many years of failing health. Born October 6, 1967 in Rochester he is the son of Roger and Karen (Castonguay) Paquette.
Marc is a lifelong resident of Rochester. He is a graduate of Spaulding High School and later worked in the restaurant business for many years. He loved to collect baseball cards and enjoyed watching New England Sports. Marc was a family guy especially enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephews.
Members of his family include his parents, Roger and Karen Paquette of Milton Mills; his brother, Brett Paquette and his wife Christina of East Rochester; his sister Jill Hilfiker and her husband Jeff of Barrington; his grandfather, Norman Castonguay of Lebanon, Maine; his nephews Brock, Reece, Wade, Ian and Nate; his niece, Shelby; his aunt and uncle Andrea and Edward Dupont of Durham, N.H.; a very special friend of 10 years, Amy Mailhoit of Durham, N.H.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Riverside Rest Home for the excellent care they provided during his time there.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 3, at 10 a.m., at the St Mary's Catholic Church on Lowell Street. Burial will be in the New Cold Spring Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home Inc., 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
In lieu of flowers donations are to be made Fondest Wishes, C/O Riverside Rest Home, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020