ROCHESTER - Marc Adrien Cormier, 55, of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Rochester, N.H. on June 18, 1965 to Leo Cormier Sr. and Pauline Cormier.
He is lovingly remembered by sisters Claire Cormier, Madeleine Caouette, Jae Duntley and husband Tim Duntley, Cheri Cormier, Denise Arno and husband Harold Arno and brother Leo Cormier Jr. and wife Kim Cormier.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours per the request of Marc. To sign the online guestbook and for a complete obituary, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
.