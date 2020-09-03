1/1
Marc Adrien Cormier
1965 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Marc Adrien Cormier, 55, of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Rochester, N.H. on June 18, 1965 to Leo Cormier Sr. and Pauline Cormier.

He is lovingly remembered by sisters Claire Cormier, Madeleine Caouette, Jae Duntley and husband Tim Duntley, Cheri Cormier, Denise Arno and husband Harold Arno and brother Leo Cormier Jr. and wife Kim Cormier.

SERVICES: There will be no calling hours per the request of Marc.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
September 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I enjoyed talking with Marc and listening to him talk with passion about his love for darts. I got to know him more each time I visited his home and when we had dinner. The loss of him will be great to all who knew him.
Nancy Trask
September 2, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss of such a wonderful person. I will always remember his kind, helpful and funny personality. I thank you all for allowing us to know Marc. Love to all of you.
Stephanie Jones
September 2, 2020
I really do not know what to say. The loss of Uncle Marc was too soon. I am sorry for all of our loss. I am always here for any of us who need it. I will always remember Uncle Marc for his kind heart, his emotions, and his love for family and friends. Also, his neon shoes!
Amanda Frechette
Family
September 2, 2020
Rest In Peace knowing how much you were loved.
Kerri Merrill
September 2, 2020
I’m so sorry for the family. I didn’t know Marc well but met him at a few family gatherings. I remember him as being kind and gracious and funny too. He will be missed.
Lorrianne WAite
Family
September 2, 2020
Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Michael Leon Jr
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.

Cormier Family is in my thought and prayers
Michelle ( Shell ) Brooks ( Cormier)
Family
