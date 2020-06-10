READING, Mass. - Dr. Marcel P. Boisvert, of Reading, Mass., and Waterville Valley, N.H., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
He leaves his beloved wife, Barbara, of 65 years; son Philip and his wife Jennifer of Hampstead, N.H.; daughter Kathryn Yamartino and her husband Robert of Middlefield, Conn.; daughter Jane Burns and her husband Greg of Reading, Mass. He is survived by grandchildren, Robert Jr., Phillip, Kristine, Mairead, Caileen, Ian, Jillian and Timothy; and one great-granddaughter, Caroline.
Dr. Boisvert embodied the American dream, growing up in poverty, fighting for his country in World War II, and studying hard to become a prominent orthodontist. During World War II he was a tail gunner in a B-17 and shot down over Germany on February 13, 1945. He spent the remainder of the war as a Prisoner of War. He returned from war and attended the University of New Hampshire, Tufts Dental School and Boston University School of Orthodontics. Dr. B. taught at Harvard School of Dentistry and was a member of the Board of Diplomats in Orthodontics. He practiced dentistry and orthodontics in Reading from 1956 – 2004. His generosity knew no bounds. It was not uncommon for him to treat those in need at no cost.
Dr. Boisvert retired in 2004 to spend more time with his family. He and Barbara traveled extensively and spent endless hours with their grandchildren. During the last years of his life he was blessed with a great-granddaughter. His greatest joy came from his children, grandchildren and working in his garden.
The family extends their deepest thanks to the staff at the Residence at Pearl Street and the Bedford VA.
SERVICES: Services are private due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Believe in Books Literacy Foundation at https://believeinbooks.org, 41 Observatory Way, Intervale, NH 03845 or Dementia Friendly Reading C/O the DKJ Foundation at https://www.dkjfoundation.org/donation/ or P.O. Box 617, Reading, MA 01867.
Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, Reading, Mass. For online guest book, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.