To the Donlon family,

Our deepest sympathy in the loss of Memere Donlon. She was a very sweet lady who had one of the most beautiful smiles. We adored her and feel very fortunate to have her and your dad as honorary grandparents. As she enters heaven I can only image the size of the dance party. May the wonderful memories warm your heart and give you strength in the days ahead.

Sharman and Victor Lyons

Friend