1/1
Marcelline S. Donlon
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcelline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - Marcelline S. (Anctil) Donlon "Marcy", 89, died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H., after a period of failing health. Marcy was born in Gonic, N.H. on December 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Jean B. and Edith (Gagnon) Anctil.

Marcy was a lifelong resident of Gonic, graduating from Spaulding High School in 1949.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Richard "Mike" Donlon, high school sweetheart and love of her life, who is awaiting her in heaven. Together they raised four children. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, Neree Anctil and Antonio Anctil, and son-in-law Craig Sheing.

Marcy was a member of the Rochester Emblem Club and was a devoted communicant of St. Leo Parish in Gonic. She was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the St. Anne's Sodality, volunteering countless hours to her parish community. Over the years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband with special memories of their trip to China. She loved to garden, bake and host family and friends from holiday gatherings to lobster bakes and family birthday parties. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crosswords, puzzles, card games, the Red Sox, and socializing with her many friends.

She worked for The New England Telephone Company as a telephone operator in her early years, and after raising her four children, she worked at Davidson Rubber Company and retired from Colby Footwear. Marcy loved her family dearly; she was a devoted and loving mother and memere to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending all their sporting events, dance recitals and concerts.

Surviving members of her family include her three daughters, Paula Anderson and husband Mark, Dee Sheing, Colette Dusseault and husband Ron, and son Doug Donlon and wife Kathy. She leaves eight amazing grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; Devin Anderson and wife Kayla, great-grandsons Finian and Bjorn Anderson, Tyler Donlon and wife Christina, Sara Donlon, Adam Griffin, Eric Sheing, Max Sheing, Jason Dusseault and wife Kyrie, Marci Loring and husband Aaron, and great-granddaughter Hallie Loring.

SERVICES: In keeping with Marcelline's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Rochester, N.H. Burial will follow at Mont-Calvaire Cemetery in Gonic. Edgerly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Catholic Charities NH, 215 Myrtle St., Manchester, NH 03104-4354. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
Tyler and Christina,
Grief can be so hard, but our memories help us continue on, and at first may bring tears of sorrow but then they turn to smiles of love and rememberence. Praying for you and your family today and always.

Robin
Robin Anderson
Friend
July 23, 2020
Colette & family,
I'm sorry for the loss of you Mother. I will be praying for the Lord to carry you all through this difficult time
Sue Lovejoy-Grant
Friend
July 23, 2020
To the Donlon family,
Our deepest sympathy in the loss of Memere Donlon. She was a very sweet lady who had one of the most beautiful smiles. We adored her and feel very fortunate to have her and your dad as honorary grandparents. As she enters heaven I can only image the size of the dance party. May the wonderful memories warm your heart and give you strength in the days ahead.
Sharman and Victor Lyons
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dee, Paula, and Families,
So sorry to see your mother has passed. Cherish the many memories you had of her. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Margie Turner
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved