ROCHESTER - Marcelline S. (Anctil) Donlon "Marcy", 89, died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H., after a period of failing health. Marcy was born in Gonic, N.H. on December 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Jean B. and Edith (Gagnon) Anctil.
Marcy was a lifelong resident of Gonic, graduating from Spaulding High School in 1949.
She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Richard "Mike" Donlon, high school sweetheart and love of her life, who is awaiting her in heaven. Together they raised four children. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, Neree Anctil and Antonio Anctil, and son-in-law Craig Sheing.
Marcy was a member of the Rochester Emblem Club and was a devoted communicant of St. Leo Parish in Gonic. She was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the St. Anne's Sodality, volunteering countless hours to her parish community. Over the years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband with special memories of their trip to China. She loved to garden, bake and host family and friends from holiday gatherings to lobster bakes and family birthday parties. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crosswords, puzzles, card games, the Red Sox, and socializing with her many friends.
She worked for The New England Telephone Company as a telephone operator in her early years, and after raising her four children, she worked at Davidson Rubber Company and retired from Colby Footwear. Marcy loved her family dearly; she was a devoted and loving mother and memere to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending all their sporting events, dance recitals and concerts.
Surviving members of her family include her three daughters, Paula Anderson and husband Mark, Dee Sheing, Colette Dusseault and husband Ron, and son Doug Donlon and wife Kathy. She leaves eight amazing grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; Devin Anderson and wife Kayla, great-grandsons Finian and Bjorn Anderson, Tyler Donlon and wife Christina, Sara Donlon, Adam Griffin, Eric Sheing, Max Sheing, Jason Dusseault and wife Kyrie, Marci Loring and husband Aaron, and great-granddaughter Hallie Loring.
SERVICES: In keeping with Marcelline's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Rochester, N.H. Burial will follow at Mont-Calvaire Cemetery in Gonic. Edgerly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Catholic Charities NH, 215 Myrtle St., Manchester, NH 03104-4354. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
.