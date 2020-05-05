Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Marcia Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia J. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia J. Johnson Obituary
ROCHESTER - Marcia J. Johnson, 80, of Secretariat Way, passed away peacefully at Riverside Rest Home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born April 19, 1940 in Norwich, Conn.; the daughter of Forrest and Mary (Perry) Heinrich.

Marcia worked as an Operating Room RN for Backus Hospital as a graduate, followed by Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn. She worked for 15 years as a Labor-Delivery Room RN at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, and traveling with her husband. Some of their best memories were their trips to Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, Florence, Capri and Assisi, Italy.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Kenneth O.R. Johnson of Rochester; daughters, Heather Carignan and her husband Paul of Dover and Karin Cryan of Louisville, K.Y.; two grandchildren, Jason and Vanessa Carignan; and a brother, F. Matthew Heinrich Jr. and his wife Barbara of Manchester, Conn.

SERVICES: Services will be private for the family. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rochester. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 5 to May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -