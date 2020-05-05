|
ROCHESTER - Marcia J. Johnson, 80, of Secretariat Way, passed away peacefully at Riverside Rest Home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born April 19, 1940 in Norwich, Conn.; the daughter of Forrest and Mary (Perry) Heinrich.
Marcia worked as an Operating Room RN for Backus Hospital as a graduate, followed by Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn. She worked for 15 years as a Labor-Delivery Room RN at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, and traveling with her husband. Some of their best memories were their trips to Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, Florence, Capri and Assisi, Italy.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Kenneth O.R. Johnson of Rochester; daughters, Heather Carignan and her husband Paul of Dover and Karin Cryan of Louisville, K.Y.; two grandchildren, Jason and Vanessa Carignan; and a brother, F. Matthew Heinrich Jr. and his wife Barbara of Manchester, Conn.
SERVICES: Services will be private for the family. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rochester. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 5 to May 8, 2020