For more information about
Marcos Manning
Dr. Marcos Bryan Manning


1941 - 2020
Dr. Marcos Bryan Manning Obituary
MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Dr. Marcos Bryan Manning, 78, of McKeesport, Pa., passed away in his sleep on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born in London, Ontario, Canada on May 7, 1941 and was the son of the late Patrick and his beloved mother, Lola Swanton Manning.

While studying theology at St. Peter's Seminary in London, Ontario, he also played inside linebacker for the London Lords professional football team. He was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest with the Scarboro Foreign Mission Society on August 6, 1966. He taught himself Portuguese and went on to serve as a local priest for several parishes in the Amazonas state of Brazil, including the village of Itocoatiara where his parishioners bestowed him the name "Marcos." He later earned his Degree in Medicine from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario in 1973 and specialized in the field of Emergency Medicine at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. Dr. Manning was one of the first board certified emergency room physicians in the state of New Hampshire where he practiced at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in the city of Dover for many years. He later worked for various family medicine practices across New England.

He is survived by his three daughters, Katherine Connelly (Ken) Wade of Natick, Mass., Jill E. Manning of Andover, Mass., and Heather (Ryan) Bridges of South Portland, Maine; grandchildren, Emily and Thomas Wade, Leo, Benjamin and Wyatt Bridges. He is also remembered by Mary Connelly of Natick, Mass., and Pamela Reynolds of Kennebunkport, Maine. Marcos was preceded in death by his brother George Russell Manning.

SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020
