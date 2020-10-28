1/1
Margaret A. Goldthwaite
1942 - 2020
EAST ROCHESTER - Margaret A. "Peggy" Goldthwaite, 78, of Autumn Street, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home after a period of failing health. She was born July 10, 1942 in Wolfeboro, N.H. the daughter of the late Lewis and Evelyn (Eldridge) Dore.

She has resided in East Rochester for most of her life and was a longtime member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Peggy worked as a sales associate for Bridal Elegance and Polly's Bridal. "Mar" was the best mother ever.

The widow of Wayne Goldthwaite whom she had been married to for 52 years, she is survived by sons, Keith C. and wife Jennifer Goldthwaite, Wayne B. and wife Melissa Goldthwaite; daughter, Carole Lyons; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Lyford Richard and wife Marie. She was predeceased by sons, Danny and Curtis Goldthwaite, and sister, Linda Wiggin.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at a later date in Cold Spring Cemetery, East Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
