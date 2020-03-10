|
ROCHESTER - Margaret Florence (Wellband) Franz, of 194 Brock Street, Rochester, N.H., passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after recently celebrating her 92nd birthday.
SERVICES: The family will be doing a memorial service open to the public at True Memorial Baptist church, 21 Ten Rod Rd., Rochester, N.H., at 11 a.m. on March 14. Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, 2 Concord Road, RT 4, Lee, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: her church Walnut Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 813, Rochester, N.H., Gerry's Food Pantry, 150 Wakefield St., Suite 14, Rochester, N.H, St. Jude's Hospital, Shriner's or to the Salvation Army.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020