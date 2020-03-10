Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017

Margaret Florence Franz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Florence Franz Obituary
ROCHESTER - Margaret Florence (Wellband) Franz, of 194 Brock Street, Rochester, N.H., passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after recently celebrating her 92nd birthday.

SERVICES: The family will be doing a memorial service open to the public at True Memorial Baptist church, 21 Ten Rod Rd., Rochester, N.H., at 11 a.m. on March 14. Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, 2 Concord Road, RT 4, Lee, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: her church Walnut Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 813, Rochester, N.H., Gerry's Food Pantry, 150 Wakefield St., Suite 14, Rochester, N.H, St. Jude's Hospital, Shriner's or to the Salvation Army.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
Download Now