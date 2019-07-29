|
|
DOVER - Margaret J. Sheehy, 97, of Tolend Road died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by the love and compassion of her children.
She was born Oct. 16, 1921 in Dover, the daughter of Patrick J. and Anne T. (Greene) McCarthy.
She worked as a machinist in Dover at Eastern Air Device, and Franklin Plating. But her real career centered on her family. Margaret was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, a church her own father helped to build. Her faith was the most important thing to her. She loved her family dearly but God came first because it was her faith that sustained her. She was the one that held this huge Irish family together at each passing of one of her siblings. Her nieces and nephews became her own children. She became "Gram" to everyone.
She was fondly referred to as the Head of the CIA for good reason. She kept in touch with everyone and remembered everything they shared with her. She was genuinely interested in each family's life and found great joy in hearing their stories. She enjoyed watching New England sports, especially her beloved Red Sox. She would often point out that she was not a fair-weather fan like some of her family. She stood by them through win or loss – much like she did with her family. She looked forward each day to the phone calls to discuss last night's game or golf match, or to receive pictures on her iPhone of the newest baby born to this clan. She enjoyed many years of fishing, camping, and summers spent at Great East Lake and Square Pond. She never missed a party or event and especially enjoyed family gatherings on St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. These celebrations will never be the same.
Members of her family include her children and their spouses: Kathleen (Doug) Starling, Daniel (Janette) Sheehy, Edward Sheehy, Lisa (Larry Kast) Sheehy and Coleen (Cliff) Ayers; six grandchildren, Kimberly, Jennifer, Tracy, Timothy, Rebecca and Ryan; and nine great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Edward J. "Sunny" Sheehy in 1996; five sisters, Elizabeth McCarthy, Mary Williams, Catherine McEneaney, Ann Foss and Barbara Lawrence; brother James McCarthy; and a daughter in law, Nancy Sheehy.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials in her name may be made to and .
A very special thank you to the Wentworth Home Care Hospice team who helped Margaret's children provide her with the care she needed to live out the rest of her days in her home.
Published in Fosters from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019