DURHAM - Marguerite McInerney Nicoloff, age 92, a long-time resident of Durham, died at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Marguerite was the daughter of Paul J. McInerney, an immigrant from Ireland, and Katherine Barrett.
She grew up in Wellesley, Massachusetts, graduating from the Academy of the Assumption in 1944 and Wellesley College in 1948.
She was predeceased in 1999 by her only son Paul. Marguerite is survived by her husband Philip and their five daughters: Lee Nicoloff and her wife, Susan, of Portland, Maine, Elizabeth Barrett and her husband, Earl Sanders, of Sacramento, California, Ann Becker and her husband Kevin, of Westwood, Massachusetts, Martha Nicoloff and her husband, Michael Griffin, of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Emily Horning and her husband John, of McLean, Virginia. The grandchildren include Ryan, Gideon, Jonas, Alex, Dugan, Daisy, Luke, Clare, and Owen. She leaves one great-grandchild Clara.
After retirement, Marguerite and her husband were especially active in the outreach ministry for their church, St. Thomas More. Her greatest joy was her family.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019