SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Marguerite "Peggy" McLin passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 93, after a period of declining health, at home as she wished. A long-time former Somersworth resident she was born there on May 9, 1926. She was the daughter of Joseph and Adella (Labee) Fortin.
She was a top-stitcher at a number of shoe factories through the early 80's. She retired from the Riverside Rest home in 1988.
Following her retirement, she went on her dream trip with her husband Jim across the northern US and southern Canada. Following her husband's death, she continued her travels with her sister, niece, and her daughter, including a trip to Tahiti. In her latter year she enjoyed quilting, reading, and her cats.
She was predeceased by her husband Jim McLin and her sisters Jean Guilmette and Sylvia Roberge.
She is survived by son Patrick, her daughter Kathleen and her husband Mark Adams along with her grandson Liam Adams. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will occur on Saturday, October 26, at St. Ignatius Parish, Holy Trinity Church in Somersworth at 10 a.m. A visitation will occur at the church starting at 9 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Another Chance Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 552, 37 Market St., North Berwick, Maine 03906. Roberge Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019