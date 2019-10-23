Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberge Funeral Home
298 High St
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-3434
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Parish, Holy Trinity Church
Somersworth , NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite McLin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite McLin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite McLin Obituary
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Marguerite "Peggy" McLin passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 93, after a period of declining health, at home as she wished. A long-time former Somersworth resident she was born there on May 9, 1926. She was the daughter of Joseph and Adella (Labee) Fortin.

She was a top-stitcher at a number of shoe factories through the early 80's. She retired from the Riverside Rest home in 1988.

Following her retirement, she went on her dream trip with her husband Jim across the northern US and southern Canada. Following her husband's death, she continued her travels with her sister, niece, and her daughter, including a trip to Tahiti. In her latter year she enjoyed quilting, reading, and her cats.

She was predeceased by her husband Jim McLin and her sisters Jean Guilmette and Sylvia Roberge.

She is survived by son Patrick, her daughter Kathleen and her husband Mark Adams along with her grandson Liam Adams. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will occur on Saturday, October 26, at St. Ignatius Parish, Holy Trinity Church in Somersworth at 10 a.m. A visitation will occur at the church starting at 9 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Another Chance Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 552, 37 Market St., North Berwick, Maine 03906. Roberge Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now