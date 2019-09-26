Home

Marie Vachon
Marie B. Vachon


1926 - 2019
Marie B. Vachon Obituary
ROCHESTER - Marie B. Vachon, 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, born in St. Gervais, Quebec on May 17, 1926, the daughter of Hermenegilde Therrien and Marie Anna (Marquis) Therrien.

She retired as a Fancy Stitcher at Encore Shoe in Rochester, N.H. and after retirement Marie worked at St. Peter's Home, in Manchester, N.H. in the Sewing room.

She was predeceased by her husband, four brothers, and one sister.

Surviving members of her family include; one daughter Connie and two sons, Ronald and his wife Claudia and David and his wife Donna. Marie also leaves two sisters, Sr. Florence Therrien, Jeannine Allaire and one brother Robert Therrien, as well as 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Friends and family may gather Thursday, October 3, from 9-10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 North Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

The Family request that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Marie's name to: Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign the online guestbook, please visit, www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
